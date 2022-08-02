Bret Hart Describes What Makes A "Perfect Wrestling Match"

While speaking with Inside The Ropes, Bret "The Hitman" Hart was asked to describe what constitutes a "perfect wrestling match" in his eyes.

“The beauty to a great wrestling match is when you don’t know who’s gonna win.”

“When you see a storyline in wrestling where you’re going ‘I don’t know who’s gonna win, you know Bret Hart or Stone Cold, or Bret Hart or Shawn Michaels or Bulldog vs. Bret Hart in Wembley, who’s gonna win? What’s the finish gonna be?’”

“When you think about it, I always said that to Vince, right up until match time.”

“I think many people didn’t think that much about the match, but when you stop and think about it, it’s who’s gonna win? Bret Hart or Davey Boy? I think that’s when British fans were like ‘that’s what I wanna see…’”

“For a wrestler, that’s when you can piece together a match that’s just a beautiful movie really, and I knew that no one could really say for sure who was gonna win this one.”