WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Bret Hart Describes What Makes A "Perfect Wrestling Match"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 02, 2022

Bret Hart Describes What Makes A "Perfect Wrestling Match"

While speaking with Inside The Ropes, Bret "The Hitman" Hart was asked to describe what constitutes a "perfect wrestling match" in his eyes.

“The beauty to a great wrestling match is when you don’t know who’s gonna win.”

“When you see a storyline in wrestling where you’re going ‘I don’t know who’s gonna win, you know Bret Hart or Stone Cold, or Bret Hart or Shawn Michaels or Bulldog vs. Bret Hart in Wembley, who’s gonna win? What’s the finish gonna be?’”

“When you think about it, I always said that to Vince, right up until match time.”

“I think many people didn’t think that much about the match, but when you stop and think about it, it’s who’s gonna win? Bret Hart or Davey Boy? I think that’s when British fans were like ‘that’s what I wanna see…’”

“For a wrestler, that’s when you can piece together a match that’s just a beautiful movie really, and I knew that no one could really say for sure who was gonna win this one.”

Dax Harwood Recalls Vince McMahon Saying The Revival (FTR) Won't Be The Next Great Tag Team Because They're "Just Professional Wrestlers"

FTR as a group were recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where Dax Harwood got a chance to speak about being managed by Bret "The Hit [...]

— Guy Incognito Jun 16, 2022 11:11AM

Source: itrwrestling.com
Tags: #bret hart

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77730/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer