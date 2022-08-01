WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Tommaso Ciampa to Challenge Bobby Lashley for WWE U.S. Championship Next Week on RAW

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Aug 01, 2022

Tommaso Ciampa to Challenge Bobby Lashley for WWE U.S. Championship Next Week on RAW

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa became the new Number One Contender to Bobby Lashley's WWE United States Championship. Ciampa will challenge Lashley on next week's episode of RAW.

WWE Monday Night RAW Ongoing Live Results (August 1, 2022)

The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: I [...]

— Caylon Knox Aug 01, 2022 08:39PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #wweraw #us title #bobby lashley #tommaso ciampa #the miz

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77729/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer