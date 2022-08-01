Tommaso Ciampa to Challenge Bobby Lashley for WWE U.S. Championship Next Week on RAW

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa became the new Number One Contender to Bobby Lashley's WWE United States Championship. Ciampa will challenge Lashley on next week's episode of RAW.
CIAMPA DOES IT!@NXTCiampa will face @fightbobby for the #USTitle next Monday on #WWERaw!@mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/F3Vpt0TomL— WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2022
