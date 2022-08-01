WWE Announces That Becky Lynch Will Be Out of Action "For Several Months"

WWE has announced that Becky Lynch is expected to be out of action "for several months".
After suffering a separated shoulder at #SummerSlam, @BeckyLynchWWE’s injury was further exacerbated after an attack from @itsBayleyWWE, @ImKingKota, and IYO SKY earlier tonight on #WWERaw. As a result, @BeckyLynchWWE is expected to be out for several months. pic.twitter.com/eaWeubYqso— WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2022
