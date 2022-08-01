WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces That Becky Lynch Will Be Out of Action "For Several Months"

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Aug 01, 2022

WWE Announces That Becky Lynch Will Be Out of Action "For Several Months"

WWE has announced that Becky Lynch is expected to be out of action "for several months".

WWE's official Twitter account sent out the following Tweet:

