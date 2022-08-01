WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ciampa Set For Big Push Now Triple H Is Head Of WWE Creative

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 01, 2022

Ciampa is reportedly in line for a big push now that Triple H is heading up WWE’s creative team. He has been high on Triple H's list of talent to push since his time on the WWE NXT brand. Ciampa has a strong backstage reputation and has done all that has been asked of him since moving to the main roster.

Fightful reports there have already been talks of "enhancing the presentation" of Ciampa with more air time expected to start as soon at tonight's RAW where he will be featured in a triple threat match with Dolph Ziggler and Chad Gable. The winner of that match will go on to face the winner of another triple threat match featuring AJ Styles, Mustafa Ali and The Miz. The winner of the singles match will become the new #1 contender to Bobby Lashley’s United States Championship.

Speculation also suggests Ciampa could revert to his "None One Will Survive" theme song from WWE NXT.

