WWE Has Suspended Ronda Rousey Following SummerSlam Actions

WWE has announced a "suspension" for Ronda Rousey following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam this past weekend. The suspension is a storyline one and is normally done to allow talent to take some time off television.

The official WWE website reports Rousey has been fined "an undisclosed amount" of money for her actions on Saturday night. Rousey will not be appearing on Friday's SmackDown.

