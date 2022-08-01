WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Has Suspended Ronda Rousey Following SummerSlam Actions

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 01, 2022

WWE has announced a "suspension" for Ronda Rousey following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam this past weekend. The suspension is a storyline one and is normally done to allow talent to take some time off television.

The official WWE website reports Rousey has been fined "an undisclosed amount" of money for her actions on Saturday night. Rousey will not be appearing on Friday's SmackDown. 

Source: WWE.com
Tags: #wwe #ronda rousey

