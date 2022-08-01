USA Network Have Offered WWE A Commercial Free First Hour For Tonight's RAW

WWE RAW tonight is reportedly set to be a "statement" show, the first show that Triple H will be in complete control of since Vince McMahon retired.

WrestleVotes reports that the episode looks to be a packed show. The USA Network has also offered to let the first hour be commercial-free if WWE wants.

