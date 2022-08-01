USA Network Have Offered WWE A Commercial Free First Hour For Tonight's RAW

WWE RAW tonight is reportedly set to be a "statement" show, the first show that Triple H will be in complete control of since Vince McMahon retired.
WrestleVotes reports that the episode looks to be a packed show. The USA Network has also offered to let the first hour be commercial-free if WWE wants.
I’m told RAW tonight looks really good as of now, and is a packed show. So much so, USA Network is allowing the 1st hour to be commercial free if WWE wants.— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 1, 2022
⚡ Sasha Banks and Naomi Reportedly Returning To WWE
WrestlingNews.co is reporting an agreement has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to return to WWE. There is a belief the former Women's [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 01, 2022 03:56PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com