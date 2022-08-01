WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

USA Network Have Offered WWE A Commercial Free First Hour For Tonight's RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 01, 2022

USA Network Have Offered WWE A Commercial Free First Hour For Tonight's RAW

WWE RAW tonight is reportedly set to be a "statement" show, the first show that Triple H will be in complete control of since Vince McMahon retired.

WrestleVotes reports that the episode looks to be a packed show. The USA Network has also offered to let the first hour be commercial-free if WWE wants.

Read more WWE news:

Sasha Banks and Naomi Reportedly Returning To WWE

WrestlingNews.co is reporting an agreement has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to return to WWE. There is a belief the former Women's [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 01, 2022 03:56PM

 

Tags: #wwe #raw #triple h #usa network

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77723/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer