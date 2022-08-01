Roman Reigns Surpasses Huge WWE Milestone

Roman Reigns continues to surpass WWE records after reigning defending Undisputed WWE Universal Champion against Brock Lesnar in a memorable Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam 2022 this past weekend.
Reigns has now passed two major milestones. Roman has been WWE Universal Champion for 700 consecutive days, the longest title reign in 35 years, and also the sixth longest world title reign of all time.
Combining his two championships he has a combined 1000 days as a world champion.
⚡ Triple H Changed A Vince McMahon Decision At WWE SummerSlam
During the most recent PWTorchVIP.com audio show, Wade Keller revealed the face turn from Becky Lynch was Triple H (Paul Levesque) decision
