WOW – Women of Wrestling To Premiere On Syndication Soon

WOW – Women of Wrestling has announced that their upcoming TV series will premiere in syndication from September 17. Check out the full press release below:

JEANIE BUSS-OWNED “WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING” TO PREMIERETHE WEEKEND OF SEPT. 17 IN NATIONAL SYNDICATION

The Only All-Female Wrestling Organization with a Global TV Footprint Has Been Cleared in 100% of U.S. Markets

WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING, the world’s premier all-female sports entertainment entity, today revealed its new key art and announced that the series will premiere nationwide the weekend of Sept. 17. WOW, the only all-female wrestling organization with a global TV footprint, will be available in syndication via Paramount Global Content Distribution, marking the largest-ever distribution deal in the history of women’s wrestling.

WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING has been cleared in 100% of the U.S. including the following station groups: CBS-owned-and-operated stations, Sinclair Communications, Nexstar Broadcasting, Hearst Television, TEGNA Media, Weigel Broadcasting, Gray Media and Cox Television. Internationally, the show has also already been licensed in Canada (CHCH and CHEK), Australia (10 Play) and Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore (MOLA), with more to come.

WOW is owned by trailblazing sports executive Jeanie Buss and was created by David McLane, founder of the original GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Global professional wrestling superstar, screenwriter, mental health advocate and New York Times bestselling author AJ Mendez serves as executive producer and color commentator.

“From sports to politics to business and beyond, women’s voices are being heard louder than ever, and the Superheroes of WOW couldn’t be more excited to step into the ring on Sept. 17 and join this revolution,” said WOW owner Jeanie Buss. “We’re grateful to our partners at Paramount Global Content Distribution for providing a platform for these inspiring athletes.”

“The Superheroes of WOW have come from all walks of life to prove who’s the best, and are eager to show the world what’s been missing for years from women’s professional wrestling,” said WOW creator David McLane.

“We can’t wait to share the thrilling sports entertainment experience of WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING with a wider audience,” says Dan Cohen, chief content licensing officer at Paramount Global. “We know viewers will be inspired and empowered by the Superheroes’ athleticism and emotional backstories, while being thoroughly entertained by this unique roster of athletes. We look forward to working with Jeanie Buss and David McLane as we continue to grow this brand.”