Arraignment For Jeff Hardy Officially Waived

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 01, 2022

A new update on Jeff Hardy has surfaced ahead of a scheduled court date in relation to his DUI case.

Hardy was due for arraignment before Volusia County Court in Florida on August 2. PWInsider reports that arraignment was waived on July 27 due to Hardy’s written plea of not guilty which he filed with the court on June 28. The arraignment had been moved to August 2.

PWInsider notes the court now lists a pre-trial conference for August 17.

Hardy was arrested in Volusia, Florida on June 13, with blood-alcohol tests revealing he was 3.7 times Florida’s legal limit, according to police reports.

Hardy is currently suspended from AEW without pay.

Source: PWInsider
