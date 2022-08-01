Ric Flair's Last Match Event Results - July 31, 2022 - Nashville, TN

Ric Flair's Last Match event takes place tonight in Nashville to cap off Starrcast weekend. Courtesy of David Tees of PWInsider.com here are the results:

- Tony Schiavone & David Crockett welcome everybody to the event.

Ren Narita vs. Yuya Uemura

The match begins with some chain wrestling between Uemura and Narita, Narita gets Uemura in a headlock. Uemura gets free and he nails Narita with a few arm drags before working over his arm, Uemura goes for a belly to belly suplex and Narita avoids it while landing strikes. Uemura and Narita have a striking exchange in the middle of the ring, Uemura misses a drop kick and Narita kicks him in the back a few times. Narita stands Uemura up while cracking him with more strikes, Uemura recovers and he nails a charging Narita with a drop kick. Uemura gets Narita up while landing more strikes on him, Uemura then hits a cornered Narita with an avalanche followed by a bulldog for a near fall. Narita fights back and Uemura drops him with an arm drag, Uemura goes for an arm bar and Narita gets to the ropes. Uemura continues attacking the injured arm of Narita, Narita gets free and he gets Uemura in an abdominal stretch. Uemura eventually gets to the ropes to break the submission, Narita then hits Uemura with a German suplex for a near fall.

Uemura and Narita have another striking exchange in the middle of the ring, Narita boots Uemura in the head a few times before eating an enziguri. Narita hits a charging Uemura with a northern lights suplex for a three count.

Winner: Ren Narita

- Ric Flair’s music plays and Jay Lethal comes out with Karen Jarrett at his side, Lethal gets the microphone and he insults the crowd. Lethal says that Tony Schiavone is standing in front of God tonight while doing an impersonation of Flair, Lethal calls Flair silly and he promises that Flair will be embarrassed tonight. Lethal says it is the fans fault that Flair will be getting hurt tonight, Jarrett says Flair won’t be remembered when the next two decades pass. Jarrett says that Jeff Jarrett and Lethal will help Flair die tonight.

- A video package airs highlighting Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

- Frank The Clown interrupts the ring announcer before the next match to claim that tonight’s event is Ric Flair’s last cash grab, Jacob Fatu hits the ring and he scares the clown out of the ring. Mick Foley comes out on stage and they hug before Foley sends Clown back into the ring, Fatu then cracks Clown with a super kick before landing a running butt smash.

- Dixie Carter, Nick Aldis, JBL, Trish Stratus, Kurt Angle and Cody Rhodes all send video messages to Ric Flair.

- A video package airs highlighting the history of the Bunkhouse Stampede Battle Royal.

Bunkhouse Stampede Battle Royal: Adam Priest vs. Big Damo vs. Brian Myers vs. Bully Ray vs. Crimson vs. Crowbar vs. Gringo Loco vs. James Storm vs. Kal Herro vs. Komander vs. Ricky Shane Page vs. Sinn Bodhi vs. Wolfie D vs. Joey Janela vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Effy vs. Matthew Justice vs. Mance Warner vs. 1 Called Manders vs. Blake Christian

The match begins with an all out brawl between everybody in the match, Nick Gage’s music plays and he comes out with a microphone in hand while the action continues in the ring. Gage climbs the ropes and the action stops in the match, a bunch of GCW wrestlers hit the ring and they work over Ray. The all out brawl resumes again between everybody in the match, Storm nails Herro with a power bomb before eliminating him. Crimson goes after Ray while some GCW wrestlers work together against their opponents, a bunch of wrestlers work together to eliminate Damo. Crimson tries eliminating Oliver and Oliver hits him with Cleopatra instead, Crimson and Oliver battle on the ring apron before Justice and the Second Gear Crew eliminate Crimson together. Komander and Loco do battle on the top rope, Loco eliminates himself after nailing Damo with a moonsault that sends him to the arena floor. Komander then dives onto Loco and Damo to also eliminate himself. D grabs a hubcap and he hits some people with it, Janela throws the hubcap out of the ring before eliminating D.

Bodhi grabs an extra ring rope and he chokes Janela with it, Janela gets free and he dumps Bodhi out of the ring for an elimination. Page goes after Ray and Ray nails him with a slam, Crowbar goes to the top rope and Effy crotches him up there before eliminating him. Effy then hits Page with a diving headbutt to the balls, Ray then turns on Effy and he eliminates him. Ray quickly dumps Justice and Manders and Oliver from the match, Ray follows up by eliminating Page and Christian. Storm goes after Warner while Ray goes after Janela, Storm exchanges super kicks with Janela before both are eliminated by Warner and Ray. Ray leaves the ring through the ropes before finding a table and he gets it in the ring, Ray then sets up the table in the middle of the ring. Ray then hits Warner with a power bomb through the table, Ray looks to eliminate Warner and Warner reverses him before dumping him out of the ring for the final elimination.

Winner: Mance Warner

After the match, the GCW crew hits the ring before Mance Warner drinks some beer from the boot. Tony Schiavone interviews Warner and he says he is happy to go to the pay window tonight so he can get more beer, Bully Ray arrives and he shares a beer with Warner.

- Sting, Cody Rhodes, Nick Aldis & Jim Ross appear via video to pay tribute to Ric Flair.

- Mick Foley is in the crowd and he says that his son told him that tonight’s event is better than WWE Summerslam ‘22.

- Bob Caudle appears and he welcomes everybody to the show.

The Motor City Machineguns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards)

The match begins with Sabin going after the arm of Richards before Richards kicks him in his arm, Richards goes after the arm of Sabin and Sabin catches him in an arm drag. Richards fakes a handshake before landing strikes on Sabin, Edwards tags in and he nails Sabin with a knee to the midsection. Shelley makes a blind tag and he drops Edwards before double teaming him alongside Sabin, Shelley then holds Edwards in the abdominal stretch. Sabin tags in and he nails Edwards with a drop kick to the midsection, Shelley tags back in and he double teams Edwards again with Sabin. Richards makes a blind tag and he lands kicks on both opponents, Edwards and Richards then double team a cornered Shelley. Richards sends Shelley out of the ring so Edwards can crack him with a few strikes, Richards corners Shelley before tagging Edwards into the match. Edwards gets Sabin in the ring so Richards can fake a tag behind the ref’s back, Edwards tags back in and he double teams Sabin with Richards before getting a near fall on a pin attempt. Edwards follows up by landing a suplex on Shelley for another near fall, Richards tags in and he attacks Sabin before eating a forearm strike from Shelley.

Richards catches Shelley in an ankle lock and Edwards gets Sabin in a single leg crab when he hits the ring, Sabin kicks Edwards into Richards to break up all the submission attempts. Richards then hits Shelley with a rope assisted dragon screw leg whip, Richards misses a top rope double stomp and that allows Shelly to take both opponents out. Sabin tags in and he quickly starts cleaning house against the opposing team, Sabin clears the ring before taking both opponents out with a suicide dive. Richards is sent back into the ring and he fights back against both opponents, Sabin then hits Richards with a missile drop kick for a near fall. The Guns go for their finisher and Edwards breaks it all up, Edwards then knocks Shelley out of the ring after landing a super kick. Edwards follows up by nailing Sabin with a backpack stunner, Richards follows up with a top rope double stomp on Sabin for a near fall. Edwards tags in and Sabin tries fighting back against both opponents, Shelley returns and that allows Sabin to hit Edwards with a cutter. The Guns then knock Richards out of the ring after landing The Facial on him, The Guns then hits Edwards with Skull & Crossbones for a three count.

Winners: The Motor City Machineguns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

- Bob Caudle narrates a video package on the history of Jim Crockett Promotions.

Killer Kross w/Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Davey Smith Jr.

The match begins with Smith Jr backing Kross into the ropes before being separated, Smith Jr then takes Kross down with a headlock. Kross gets free and he trades some more headlocks with Smith Jr, Kross trips up Smith Jr and Smith Jr quickly gains top control on him when they hit the ground. Smith Jr then sends Kross shoulder first into the mat below, Smith Jr traps Kross in the ropes while wrenching away on his arm. Smith Jr again drops Kross with an arm drag for a near fall, Smith Jr keeps Kross down while trying to lock him in a kimura. Kross gets free and he exchanges backdrop drivers with Smith Jr until both can’t get back up, Smith Jr and Kross have a striking exchange in the middle of the ring. Kross ends the exchange by rolling Smith Jr up for a near fall, Smith Jr gets up and he catches Kross in a few roll ups. Kross catches Smith Jr in a rear naked choke from out of nowhere, Smith Jr gets free and Kross nails him with a bunch of strikes. Kross then hits Smith Jr with a t-bone suplex followed by The Quickening for a three count.

Winner: Killer Kross w/Scarlett Bordeaux.

- Dolph Ziggler, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Jake Roberts, Will Sasso, Doug Dillinger and Lex Luger pay tribute to Ric Flair in a video package.

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Nick Wayne vs. Alan Angels

The match begins with Angels getting Gresham in a headlock before eating a leg lariat, Wayne tags in and he drops Angels with a rana followed by a drop kick. Takeshita tags in and Wayne barely lands a head kick, Takeshita fights by and he nails Wayne with a leaping clothesline. Gresham returns and he hits Takeshita with a springboard rana, Gresham then kicks Takeshita in the knee before landing a drop kick. Angels tags himself in and Takeshita quickly nails him with a clothesline, Angels then catches Takeshita in a roll up for a near fall. Angels nails a standing Takeshita with a few strikes before getting dropped with a forearm strike, Angels recovers and he nails Takeshita with a head kick before eating a lariat. Wayne tags in and he quickly drops Angels before landing a spinning head kick, Wayne follows up with a dragon suplex and code red on Angels for a near fall. Wayne goes for a Clout Cutter and Angels avoids it before tagging Takeshita back in, Wayne avoids the German suplex from Takeshita before eating a blue thunder bomb for a near fall.

Gresham interferes and Wayne sends him back to the ring apron, Gresham interferes again and Angels sends him out of the ring. Angels and Wayne then hit their opponents with dives to the arena floor, Gresham recovers and he nails Takeshita with a suicide dive. Angels takes out Wayne before hitting Takeshita with a suicide dive, Angels goes after Gresham in the ring before Takeshita nails him with a release German suplex. Gresham then hits Takeshita with an assisted cutter, Gresham hits Wayne with a springboard moonsault before landing a suicide dive on Angels. Gresham gets Angels back in the ring and he eventually catches him in a roll up for a three count.

Winner: Jonathan Gresham

- Cody Rhodes pays tribute to Ric Flair via a video package.

- Arn Anderson is shown giving Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson a pep talk backstage.

Ricky Morton & Kerry Morton w/Robert Gibson vs. Brian Pillman Jr. & Brock Anderson w/Arn Anderson

The match begins with Pillman Jr backing Kerry into the rope before landing a strike, Kerry then hits Pillman Jr with an arm drag. Pillman Jr scores a takedown on Kerry and Kerry gets free before starting to work over his arm, Pillman Jr gets free after kicking Kerry in the face. Pillman Jr fakes a handshake before slapping Kerry in the face, Kerry responds with a kick of his own before nailing Anderson with a drop kick. Kerry then drops Pillman Jr with a monkey flip followed by a hip toss, Kerry and Ricky double team Pillman Jr until Anderson tags in. Ricky tags in as well and he pops Anderson with a few strikes, Ricky mounts Anderson in the corner before landing a bunch more strikes. Kerry tags back in and he hits Anderson with a double drop kick alongside Ricky, Anderson recovers and he sends Kerry into the ropes. Pillman Jr cracks Kerry with a strike while the ref was arguing with Ricky, Anderson keeps Kerry down while stomping away on his leg. Pillman Jr tags in and he lands more strikes on a cornered Kerry, Pillman Jr then hits Kerry with a snap mare followed by a kick to the back. Pillman Jr goes for a suplex and Kerry counters with a small package for a near fall, Pillman Jr recovers and he nails Kerry with a slam for a near fall.

Anderson tags back in and he stomps away on a downed Kerry, Kerry recovers and he throws Anderson into Pillman Jr. Ricky tags in and he quickly starts cleaning house against the opposing team, Anderson picks up Ricky and Kerry drops kicks him for a near fall. Pillman Jr interferes and he kicks Ricky in the back of the head, Anderson then hits Ricky with a front suplex for a three count.

Winners: Brian Pillman Jr. & Brock Anderson w/Arn Anderson

Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix

The match begins with Fenix attacking Kid while Bandido goes after Taurus, the competitors exchange a few roll ups for a few near falls. Taurus uses his strength to drop all of his competitors, Taurus knocks Bandido and Fenix out of the ring before battling Kid, Kid quickly knocks Taurus out of the ring with a missile drop kick. Fenix attacks Kid and he cracks him with some chops, Kid recovers and he drops Fenix with a tornado DDT. Bandido returns and Kid cracks him with a few strikes followed by a slam, Kid goes to the top rope and he misses his twisting splash attempt. Fenix returns and he nails Bandido with a spinning head kick, Taurus returns and Fenix nails him with a springboard head kick. Kid is back and Fenix drops him with a top rope arm drag, Fenix gets Kid up before Bandido attacks them both. Kid is sent out of the ring before Fenix hits Bandido with a cutter for a near fall, Fenix follows up by getting Bandido on the top rope. Bandido knocks Fenix off the ropes before dropping him with a head kick, Bandido then hits Fenix with a twisting high cross body for a near fall.

Bandido follows up by nailing Fenix with strikes and an arm drag, Bandido looks for a dive before Kid attacks him. Bandido recovers and he nails Kid with a one arm press slam, Taurus returns and Bandido sends him out of the ring with a satellite head scissors takedown. Bandido goes for a dive again and Kid prevents it from happening, Taurus returns and he cracks everybody with strikes. Kid looks for a tombstone piledriver on Taurus and Taurus counters with a gut buster, Taurus then slams Fenix before propelling Bandido into the corner. Taurus clears the ring before taking everybody out with a suicide dive, Taurus gets Fenix back in the ring and Fenix nails him with a super kick. Taurus gets up and he takes everybody out before power slamming Bandido for a near fall, Taurus goes to the top rope and Bandido crotches him. Bandido climbs the ropes and Fenix gets him on his shoulders, Kid returns and he nails Fenix with a super kick. Fenix returns and he exchanges strikes with Bandido, Taurus then nails Kid with a super press slam before everybody goes down a short time later. Taurus gets up first and Kid nails him with a crucifix bomb, Taurus leaves the ring and Bandido nails him with a cide red on the arena floor.

Fenix then hits Bandido with a top rope dive before Kid takes out everybody with a suicide dive, Kid gets Fenix back in the ring and Bandido meets him on the top rope. Bandido picks up Kid and he takes a top rope dive onto the remaining competitors on the arena floor, Bandido gets Fenix back into the ring before missing a 21 Plex attempt. Taurus returns to hit Fenix with a release German suplex, Taurus then hits Bandido with a piledriver for a near fall. Fenix then hits Taurus with a double stomp for another near fall, Fenix goes after Taurus and he nails him a Fear Factor for a three count.

Winner: Rey Fenix

- Jim Ross pays tribute to Ric Flair via a video message.

Impact Wrestling World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

The match begins with Fatu missing a charge in the corner before being attacked by Alexander, Fatu corners Alexander a short time later before landing strikes and shoulder thrusts. Fatu follows up by hitting Alexander with a back body drop, Fatu keeps Alexander cornered while landing a few strikes. Alexander fights back and he nails Fatu with a missile drop kick, Alexander then drops a charging Fatu with a back elbow strike. Alexander keeps Fatu down while wrenching away on his ankle, Alexander cracks Fatu with some more strikes before being dropped with a right. Fatu then gets Alexander on the ring apron after landing a rana, Fatu goes to the ring apron as well and he clotheslines Alexander back into the ring. Fatu goes to the top rope and Alexander meets him up there before landing a super exploder suplex, Fatu recovers and he nails Alexander with a top rope dive from out of nowhere. Alexander sets up for the C4 and Fatu gets free before landing a handspring moonsault for a near fall, Alexander fights back and he hits Fatu with a spear followed by a northern lights suplex for a near fall.

Fatu exchanges a few strikes with Alexander before dropping him with a super kick, Fatu then hits Alexander with a double jump split legged moonsault for a near fall. Fatu misses a charge in the corner and Alexander quickly gets him in an ankle lock, Fatu gets free and Alexander kicks him in the face. Alexander follows up by leveling Fatu with a lariat and a power bomb back breaker for a near fall, Alexander picks up Fatu and Fatu gets free while going to the ring apron. Fatu looks for a springboard move and Alexander drops him with a right, Alexander knocks Fatu to the arena floor after landing a running cross body block. Alexander gets Fatu back in the ring and Fatu quickly nails him with a suicide dive, Fatu gets Alexander back in the ring before landing the Mighty Moonsault for a near fall. Alexander recovers and he nails Fatu with multiple German suplexes, Fatu lands on his feet during the last suplex and he nails Alexander with a pop up Samoan drop. Alexander and Fatu start exchanging strikes when Matt Cardona and Brian Myers hit the ring to attack everybody alongside Mark Sterling.

Match Result: No Contest

After the match, Jacob Fatu fights back against Matt Cardona and Brian Myers while Josh Alexander hits Mark Sterling with a C4. Diamond Dallas Page hits the ring and he nails Cardona with a Diamond Cutter.

- Josh Shernoff (SP?) tries to get an interview with Jeff Jarrett, but Jerry Jarrett appears instead and he lets the interviewer into the building. Jerry Lawler is in Jeff’s locker room and he says that he is here for Jeff’s biggest match in his life, Lawler says that Jeff will defeat Ric Flair in his final match. Lawler says that Jeff needs to beat and humiliate Flair tonight, Lawler talks about his personal history against Flair before doing the strut with Jeff.

The Von Erichs (Marshall & Ross) vs. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay)

The match begins with Ross scoring a takedown on Mark before getting him in a headlock, Marshall tags in and he works with his brother to hit Mark with a double drop kick for a near fall. Marshall then hits Mark with a slam before landing an elbow drop for a near fall, Ross tags in and he nails Mark with a few strikes. Jay makes a blind tag and he double teams Ross alongside Mark, Jay gets Ross in the corner before landing a ton of stomps and chokes. Mark tags back in and he cracks Ross with some more strikes, Marshall fights back and he gets sent into the corner as Jay tags back in. Marshall hits the ring and Mark sends him out before helping his brother send Ross out of the ring, Jay then takes out both opponents with a suicide dive. Mark gets a chair and he uses it to hit both opponents with his own suicide dive, Jay gets Ross back in the ring before landing shoulder thrusts in the corner. Jay then peppers Ross with a plethora of jabs, Ross fights back and he nails Jay with an enziguri. Marshall interferes while Ross sends Mark out of the ring, Marshall and Ross double team Jay for a near fall.

Marshall traps Jay in the corner while landing some strikes, Ross tags in and Jay fights back against his opponents. Mark tags in and he quickly starts cleaning house against the opposition, Mark then hits Marshall with a shotgun drop kick. Mark and Ross battle in the ring after Mark takes Marshall out, Mark hits Ross with an exploder suplex before Jay returns to land a corner clothesline. The Briscoes look for Redneck Boogie and Marshall breaks it up, The VonErichs then hit Mark with a claw slam for a near fall. Ross and Jay exchange strikes until Jay drops him with a clothesline, Jay hits Ross with a neck breaker before Mark lands the Froggy Bow for a three count.

Winners: The Briscoes (Mark & Jay)

- Sting appears and he pays tribute to Ric Flair via a video message.

Impact Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachel Ellering

The match begins with a three way lockup before trading roll ups for some near falls, Ellering injures her ankle during the ruckus and she exits the ring while the match is briefly halted. The action resumes with Grace nailing Purrazzo with a back suplex, Purrazzo leaves the ring when Ellering manages to get back into it. Grace gets Ellering in a headlock and Grace lets go before landing a shoulder tackle, Grace keeps Purrazzo out of the ring before landing multiple strikes on Ellering. Grace drops Ellering with a double knee strike followed by a Vader Bomb for a near fall, Grace holds Ellering in place while landing clothesline smashes. Purrazzo returns to trip up Grace before nailing her with strikes in the corner, Ellering returns and she sends Purrazzo into Grace before eating a boot to the face. Purrazzo goes to the top rope and hits Grace with a top rope high cross body for a near fall, Ellering then drops Grace before landing a basement drop kick. Ellering then hits Grace with a STO before landing a springboard elbow drop, Ellering follows up with a northern lights bomb on Grace for a near fall.

Purrazzo returns and she manages to drop both opponents before getting a near fall on Grace, Purrazzo looks for the Queen’s Gambit and Grace avoids it. Purrazzo then hits Grace with a standing moonsault for a near fall, Ellering is back and Grace sends her into the corner before doing the same to Purrazzo. Grace knocks Ellering back into the corner before nailing her with a spine buster, Purrazzo counters a hold from Grace by applying the Fujiwara Armbar. Emmering comes over and Purrazzo gets her in the Fujiwara Armbar, Grace breaks that up by getting Purrazzo in a rear naked choke. Grace then gets Purrazzo on the top rope before following her up there, Ellering returns and a tower of doom spot takes place. Emmering and Grace battle in the ring before Ellering lands a sidewalk slam for a near fall, Purrazzo returns and Ellering immediately exchanges strikes with her and Grace. Purrazzo goes for the Queen’s Gambit again and Grace counters with a Grace Driver for a near fall, Ellering returns and Grace catches her in a rear naked choke to force a tap out.

Winner: Jordynne Grace, still your Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion

- A video package airs highlighting the moments that lead up to tonight’s main event match.

Ric Flair & Andrade El Idolo vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett w/Karen Jarrett

The match begins with Jarrett facing off with Flair before Flair slaps Jarrett, Lethal tags in and they have a face off before Lethal takes him down with a headlock. Flair gets free after briefly catching Lethal in a head scissors, Flair then gets Lethal in a headlock before taking him down. Lethal gets free and Flair backs him into the corner, Lethal spins Flair into the corner before trading some slaps. El Idolo tags in and he gets Lethal in a headlock before landing a shoulder tackle, El Idolo and Lethal then have a striking exchange in the middle of the ring. Lethal then cracks El Idolo with a back elbow strike before eating a boot to the face for a near fall, Lethal recovers and he rakes the eyes of El Idolo. Jarrett tags in and he cracks El Idolo with some strikes, El Idolo fights back and he nails Jarrett with a few hip tosses. Flair tags in and Jarrett quickly runs for his own corner, Jarrett gets Flair in a headlock and Flair gets free before Jarrett mocks him. Flair gets Jarrett in a headlock again and he releases Jarrett before mocking him, Jarrett again gets Flair in a headlock and Flair gets free before landing a few chops.

Lethal interferes and Flair quickly nails him with a low blow, El Idolo hits the ring before sending both opponents to the arena floor. Jarrett takes his time on the arena floor while Karen steals a sign from a fan, Jarrett returns to the ring as El Idolo tags in and Jarrett briefly gains control, Lethal tags in and El Idolo backs him into the corner so Flair can work him over. Flair tags in and he nails Lethal with some more chops, Flair traps Lethal in the corner while landing more strikes. El Idolo tags back in and he stomps away on a downed Lethal, Jarrett interferes and that allows Lethal to hit El Idolo with a Lethal Combination. Jarrett tags in and he stomps away on a downed El Idolo, Jarrett follows up by choking El Idolo on the middle rope. Lethal tags in and he nails El Idolo with a top rope axe handle smash, Lethal traps El Idolo in the corner while stomping away on him. Lethal then drops El Idolo with a hip toss before landing a basement drop kick for a near fall, Jarrett tags in and he nails El Idolo with a bunch more strikes. Jarrett goes for a back suplex and El Idolo counters by just falling on top of him, Lethal tags in and Flair hits the ring illegally to chop his opponents.

Flair drops Lethal before getting him in a figure four leg lock and Jarrett breaks it up, Karen hands Jarrett her shoe as Flair leaves the ring and Jarrett hits Flair with it. Karen slaps Flair in the face before Jarrett cracks him with more strikes, Megan Flair goes after Karen and a bunch of people have to separate them. Lethal finds Flair and he attacks his bloodied head with more strikes, Jarrett again attacks Flair with the shoe. Flair manages to fight back against both opponents before he is tossed back into the ring, Jarrett also gets back in the ring and he gets Flair on the top rope before tagging Lethal in. Lethal gets Flair down before nailing him with a suplex for a near fall, El Idolo interferes and Lethal gets him back out of the ring. Jarrett tags back in and he works over the leg of Flair, Jarrett gets Flair in the figure four leg lock and El Idolo breaks it up by hitting Jarrett with a splash. Lethal hits the ring and he sends El Idolo back out of it, Lethal tags back in and he nails a downed Flair with a bunch more strikes. Lethal goes to the top rope and he misses a top rope elbow drop, El Idolo and Jarrett are tagged into the match. El Idolo immediately starts cleaning house against the opposing team, El Idolo traps Jarrett in the corner before landing a double knee strike for a near fall.

Lethal returns and El Idolo propels him right back out of the ring, El Idolo follows up by nailing Jarrett with a leaping DDT for a near fall. Lethal returns and he accidentally levels Jarrett and the referee with super kicks, El Idolo quickly drops Lethal with a poison rana. Flair tags back in as El Idolo misses a dive attempt after Karen pulls Jarrett out of the way, Flair looks for a pin on Lethal and no referee is there. Jarrett returns with a guitar and he accidentally hits Lethal with it after El Idolo gets Flair out of the way, El Idolo then nails Jarrett with a super kick. Conrad Thompson interferes and he gives El Idolo a pair of brass knuckles, Flair gets the brass knuckles and he nails Jarrett with them. Flair gets Jarrett in the figure four and a new referee hits the ring to make the three count.

Winners: Ric Flair & Andrade El Idolo

After the match, Tony Schiavone hits the ring to interview Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo, Flair leaves the ring before saying anything to embrace his family and friends. Schiavone meets Flair on the outside of the ring while the fans shower Flair in appreciation, Schiavone calls Flair the greatest pro wrestler ever. Flair gets the microphone and he says that he doesn’t know how something so special can happen twice, a bunch of talent from the show comes out around ringside to celebrate Flair. Flair talks about his family being there before saying tonight was his last match, Flair says he appreciates everybody being here tonight. Flair says he is going downtown with Kid Rock tonight to end the festivities, Flair also fist bumps a lot of the wrestlers before heading backstage. Jay Lethal comes back out and he hugs Flair as the show comes to an end.

- Bob Caudle ends the broadcast by saying “so long…for now.”