Paige Says You Won't See Her In AEW "Anytime Soon"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 31, 2022

Paige (Saraya) recently appeared at Starrcast for her Turning The Page stage show, where she spoke her future now she has departed WWE. The former WWE Divas champion revealed she is currently in the middle of writing a book noting she won’t be going to AEW "anytime soon" despite rumors.

“I’m in the middle of writing a book right now, which I’m really excited about. We got a book, it’s going to be another year before it officially comes out. We’re in the middle of writing that. We’re doing other things, but I’m not allowed to say anything right now. It’s non-wrestling related, sorry guys. I’m not going to be going to AEW anytime soon. AEW seems great. I love AEW. I would love to face Britt Baker one day if the time is right, that would be awesome. All my friends are there now,”

Saraya also commented on her neck and if she wants to return to the ring:

“I would love to, for sure. Having your career taken away from you without you wanting it to, having to retire on not my terms, it was really disappointing. I already knew once my neck got kicked in the middle of the live event match, once I went down, I was like, ‘This is it, this is the end of my career.’ I couldn’t feel my body. I lost control of my arms, my legs, then I’m just laying there and looking up at the referee like, ‘I can’t feel my body, I’m paralyzed right now.’ He threw up the X and I look at poor Sasha in the corner and she’s like, ‘I’m so sorry.’ If it wasn’t you, it would have been someone else.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #paige #saraya #aew

