Ric Flair's Last Match, Final Card For Tonight

Ric Flair's Last Match event airs tonight FITE TV.

Flair will team with Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal in the main event. There are also many other matches on the card. The match event will be promoted under the banner of ‘Jim Crockett Promotions' and will mark the first time that Flair has wrestled in 11 years!

Check out the final card below:

Tag Team Match - Ric Flair's Final Match

Ric Flair & Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal (w/ Karen Jarrett)

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander defends against Jacob Fatu

Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace defends against Deonna Purrazzo and Rachael Ellering in a three-way match

Tag Team Match

Ricky & Kerry Morton (w/ Robert Gibson) vs. Brian Pillman Jr. & Brock Anderson (w/ Arn Anderson).

Fatal 4-Way Bout

Rey Fenix vs. Laredo Kid vs. Taurus vs. Bandido

Tag Team Match

The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

Singles Match

Killer Kross (w/ Scarlett Bordeaux) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Singles Match

Ren Narita vs. Yuya Uemura

Tag Team Match

The Von Erichs (Marshall & Ross Von Erich) vs. The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe)

Fatal 4-Way Bout

Jonathan Gresham vs. Nick Wayne vs. Alan Angels vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Bunkhouse Battle Royal

Competitors announced thus far Bully Ray, James Storm, Crimson, Rickey Shane Page, Kommander, Sinn Bodhi, Big Damo, Crowbar, Brian Myers, Adam Priest, Gringo Loco , Wolfie D, Kal Herro.

