WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Ric Flair's Last Match, Final Card For Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 31, 2022

Ric Flair's Last Match, Final Card For Tonight

Ric Flair's Last Match event airs tonight FITE TV.

Flair will team with Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal in the main event. There are also many other matches on the card. The match event will be promoted under the banner of ‘Jim Crockett Promotions' and will mark the first time that Flair has wrestled in 11 years!

Check out the final card below:

Tag Team Match - Ric Flair's Final Match
Ric Flair & Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal (w/ Karen Jarrett)

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander defends against Jacob Fatu

Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace defends against Deonna Purrazzo and Rachael Ellering in a three-way match

Tag Team Match
Ricky & Kerry Morton (w/ Robert Gibson) vs. Brian Pillman Jr. & Brock Anderson (w/ Arn Anderson).

Fatal 4-Way Bout
Rey Fenix vs. Laredo Kid vs. Taurus vs. Bandido

Tag Team Match
The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

Singles Match
Killer Kross (w/ Scarlett Bordeaux) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Singles Match
Ren Narita vs. Yuya Uemura

Tag Team Match
The Von Erichs (Marshall & Ross Von Erich) vs. The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe)

Fatal 4-Way Bout
Jonathan Gresham vs. Nick Wayne vs. Alan Angels vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Bunkhouse Battle Royal
Competitors announced thus far Bully Ray, James Storm, Crimson, Rickey Shane Page, Kommander, Sinn Bodhi, Big Damo, Crowbar, Brian Myers, Adam Priest, Gringo Loco , Wolfie D, Kal Herro. 
FEATUREDRIC FLAIR


Tags: #ric flair #last match #starrcast #wwe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77706/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer