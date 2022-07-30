Logan Paul Defeats The Miz at WWE SummerSlam 2022

At tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, Logan Paul defeated former two-time WWE World Champion The Miz!

Results from Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

We shoot back live inside Nissan Stadum and the two each make their respective ring entrances. With both guys settled into the squared circle, the bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one.

The Miz has Tommaso Ciampa and Maryse in his corner, and the two play a factor almost from the word "go" in this one.

Eventually we see AJ Styles even up the numbers game for Logan Paul, taking out Ciampa after he gets involved one time too-many.

Now with things back to being a fair one-on-one fight, we see Logan Paul start to go on an athletic showcase, displaying all that he has learned as he prepared for his first time stepping into the ring since his WWE debut back at WrestleMania 38.

We see Paul knock Miz out to the floor, where he lays him on top of the commentary table at ringside.

Logan rolls back into the ring and climbs up to the top-rope. He pauses just for a moment to soak things in and then he launches himself from the top-rope in the ring out to Miz, connecting with a picture-perfect frog splash that puts "The Most Must-See WWE Superstar" through the table.

Soon thereafter, Logan brings Miz back into the ring, only for Maryse to now hop up on the apron as she becomes the latest to play the distraction game with Paul.

As Logan is distracted with her, as well as the referee, we see Miz get a foreign object. He wraps a chain around his hand and heads over to where Logan is standing near the ropes.

Instead of things going as Miz planned, Logan avoids the big cheap shot and ends up countering by hitting The Miz with his own Skull Crushing Finale finisher. He goes for the follow-up pin attempt and gets the three-count victory.

Two matches on the two biggest stages WWE has to offer thus far in the short WWE career of Logan Paul -- and both were off-the-charts impressive for a newcomer to the industry.

Winner: Logan Paul