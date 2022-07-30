Bianca Belair Retains RAW Women's Championship Against Becky Lynch at SummerSlam

Bianca Belair successfully retained her RAW Women's Championship against "Big Time" Becky Lynch at tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view. As fans will recall, it was one year ago that Becky Lynch returned to WWE at last year's SummerSlam and pulled off a shockingly fast win over Bianca Belair to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. This year, Bianca emerged victorious over Lynch.

Results from Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Raw Women's Championship

Bianca Belair (C) vs. Becky Lynch

With that said, we hear the familiar sounds of Becky Lynch's theme song as "Big Time Becks" emerges from the back and begins making her way down to the ring for our first match of the main card here at SummerSlam.

She settles inside the ring, as does her opponent, the reigning and defending Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair. "The EST of WWE" and "Big Time Becks" both look ready to get this party started. The referee calls for the bell and we're officially off-and-running.

Raw Women's Championship action kicks things off inside the squared circle this evening, as it's time to get "The Biggest Party of the Summer" underway.

We see some solid back-and-forth action from Belair and Lynch in the early goings. Within the first couple of minutes of the bout, we see it spill out to the floor where Lynch drives Belair shoulder-first into the steel ring barricade. She follows that up with a big leg drop before bringing the action back into the ring where she now enjoys a comfortable offensive lead.

"The Man" quickly hits an excellent Exploder Suplex once the bout returns inside the ring. She continues to capitalize on her growing offensive lead over the title-holder here in the first of many title matches scheduled for tonight's show.

Lynch remains in the offensive driver's seat for the next couple of minutes until she goes for a high spot that backfires, as she leaps off the top-rope looking to connect with a flying cross-body, only for Belair to move out of the way. As a result, Lynch crashes and burns.

It isn't much longer later when we see "The EST of WWE" show why she is the top dog in the Raw women's division, as she starts to put togrether a nice run of offense that includes a brutal KOD on the floor and culminates with her ultimately hitting an Avalanche Spanish Fly before hitting another KOD for the pin fall victory. With the win, Belair retains her Raw Women's Championship.

Once the match wraps up, we see the trio of Bayley, Io Shirai and Dakota Kai make their way down to the ring. The three look to ambush Belair with a sneak-attack from behind, however "The EST of WWE" gets some help from an unexpected source as Becky Lynch ends up coming to her aid and preventing her from a post-match beat down.

Winner and STILL Raw Women's Champion: Bianca Belair