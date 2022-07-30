WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

NJPW Music City Mayhem Results, Nashville Fairgrounds - July 30, 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 30, 2022

NJPW Music City Mayhem Results, Nashville Fairgrounds - July 30, 2022

New Japan Pro Wrestling hosted their Music City Mayhem event earlier today at the Nashville Fairgrounds. Check out the full results, courtesy of Fightful:

- Fred Yehi, Shota Umino & Yuya Uemura def. Kevin Knight, Ren Narita & The DKC

- MLW National Openweight Championship: Davey Richards (c) def. Rocky Romero

- NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser (c) def. Big Damo

- Hiromu Takahashi def. Blake Christian

- United Empire (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis & TJP) def. FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) & Alex Zayne

- KUSHIDA vs. Alex Shelley went to a time limit draw

- No DQ: Jon Moxley def. El Desperado


Tags: #njpw #music city mayhem #nashville

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77690/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer