NJPW Music City Mayhem Results, Nashville Fairgrounds - July 30, 2022

New Japan Pro Wrestling hosted their Music City Mayhem event earlier today at the Nashville Fairgrounds. Check out the full results, courtesy of Fightful:
- Fred Yehi, Shota Umino & Yuya Uemura def. Kevin Knight, Ren Narita & The DKC
- MLW National Openweight Championship: Davey Richards (c) def. Rocky Romero
- NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser (c) def. Big Damo
- Hiromu Takahashi def. Blake Christian
- United Empire (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis & TJP) def. FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) & Alex Zayne
- KUSHIDA vs. Alex Shelley went to a time limit draw
- No DQ: Jon Moxley def. El Desperado
.@RichardsWesley is feeding off the fans energy to make a statement here at #NJPW!!! #NJMayhem— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 30, 2022
pic.twitter.com/YehfHDoT8h
🔥 🔥 🔥 #NJPW #NJMayhem LIVE on @FiteTV!!!— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 30, 2022
pic.twitter.com/RRv3fQYAuj
