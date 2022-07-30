WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Two WWE Hall Of Famers Backstage At Tonight's WWE SummerSlam

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 30, 2022

PWInsider reports WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is backstage at tonight’s SummerSlam in Nashville. Taker hosted his very first ‘1 deadMan Show’ in Nashville last night, which is why he at the event, this of course doesn't necessarily mean he will be appearing on the show itself.

PWI is also reporting that Edge is backstage at Nissan Stadium for tonight’s SummerSlam event. There has been much speculation that he will return to get involved with Judgment Day, who are set for a no disqualification tag team match with the Mysterios tonight.

