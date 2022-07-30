Two WWE Hall Of Famers Backstage At Tonight's WWE SummerSlam

PWInsider reports WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is backstage at tonight’s SummerSlam in Nashville. Taker hosted his very first ‘1 deadMan Show’ in Nashville last night, which is why he at the event, this of course doesn't necessarily mean he will be appearing on the show itself.

PWI is also reporting that Edge is backstage at Nissan Stadium for tonight’s SummerSlam event. There has been much speculation that he will return to get involved with Judgment Day, who are set for a no disqualification tag team match with the Mysterios tonight.

