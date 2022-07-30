What Match Is Set To Open WWE SummerSlam 2022?

The main event of tonight's WWE SummerSlam 2022 premium live event will feature Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match, but in the opening bout of the big event, there is set to be women's action.

The first match on the card will see Bianca Belair defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch in a rematch from WrestleMania 38, according to PWInsider.

This was the plan as of this afternoon.

Check out the final card below:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Singles Match

Happy Corbin vs. Pat McAfee

WWE United States Championship Match

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory

Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match (Jeff Jarrett as the special guest referee)

The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Singles Match

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

No DQ match

The Mysterios vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest