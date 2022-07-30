What Match Is Set To Open WWE SummerSlam 2022?

The main event of tonight's WWE SummerSlam 2022 premium live event will feature Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match, but in the opening bout of the big event, there is set to be women's action.
The first match on the card will see Bianca Belair defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch in a rematch from WrestleMania 38, according to PWInsider.
This was the plan as of this afternoon.
Check out the final card below:
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
Singles Match
Happy Corbin vs. Pat McAfee
WWE United States Championship Match
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory
Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match (Jeff Jarrett as the special guest referee)
The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch
Singles Match
Logan Paul vs. The Miz
No DQ match
The Mysterios vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com