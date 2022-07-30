Damian Priest Calls Triple H "A Wizard When It Comes To This Business"

Damian Priest recently spoke with Jon Alba of AdFreeShows.com, where he spoke about Triple H taking over WWE's creative.

"He's a wizard when it comes to this business. I've never met somebody who's so good at this business, you know what I mean? I guess he's because he was one of the boys, and now he's on the other side, but he has a different view. He's 100% a great businessman. So he has both sides and it's a win-win, you know, so I look forward to what new adventures are, because working with him in NXT. I learned so much and we were able to create something special that translated onto the main roster. So now with him here, again, it'll be interesting to see. For me, I'm excited. Well, this is we could do this again, and reinvent something maybe, yeah, it's when I say I don't know what we're gonna what's gonna happen you know, as far as my career goes, but it's exciting to know that the possibilities, so I'm looking forward to it."