Final Betting Odds For Tonight's WWE SummerSlam 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 30, 2022

The final betting odds for tonight's WWE SummerSlam 2022 premium live event have been revealed. The odds tell us, that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is expected to retain the title against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match. 

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match
Roman Reigns -500 vs. Brock Lesnar +300

Singles Match
Happy Corbin +190 vs. Pat McAfee -278

WWE United States Championship Match
Bobby Lashley (c) -400 vs. Theory +256

Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match (Jeff Jarrett as the special guest referee)
The Usos (c) -265 vs. The Street Profits +180

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Liv Morgan (c) -275 vs. Ronda Rousey +155

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Bianca Belair (c) -400 vs. Becky Lynch +255

Singles Match
Logan Paul -835 vs. The Miz +435

No DQ match
The Mysterios +150 vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest -200


