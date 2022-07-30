📺 WATCH: Full WWE Now SummerSlam 2022 Preview

WWE has released a preview of this evening's SummerSlam 2022 premium live event on the official WWE YouTube channel.
"A breakdown of the Last Man Standing Match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, two Women’s Championship Matches, a showdown between Logan Paul and The Miz, and more."
Check out the final card below:
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
Singles Match
Happy Corbin vs. Pat McAfee
WWE United States Championship Match
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory
Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match (Jeff Jarrett as the special guest referee)
The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch
Singles Match
Logan Paul vs. The Miz
No DQ match
The Mysterios vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest
