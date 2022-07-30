Backstage News For Tonight's WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam 2022 will take place tonight at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.

Fightful Select has revealed some production notes heading into tonight’s event. The Maximum Male Models are planned to be featured during the event. They were still planned for the show as of early this morning. Max Dupri rejoined the group on Friday's SmackDown.

Seth Rollins' media obligations for this weekend were reportedly nixed on Friday. Rollins’ previously scheduled SummerSlam match with Riddle was nixed from the show.

It remains unclear if Edge or Bayley will appear at tonight's show although both are heavily rumored. Furthermore, former WWE Champion Big E, who took part in the WWE tryouts in Nashville last night has not been spotted.

