Ric Flair Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Pro Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 30, 2022

Ric Flair Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Pro Wrestling

During an interview on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair revealed his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling. Flair decided on Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels, explaining also why The Rock should be on there:

"I could put The Rock on there too. It's interchangeable,” Flair stated. “The best worker of all time is Shawn Michaels. The biggest personality of all time would be The Rock. The biggest draw of all time would be Steve [Austin], and you can't ever leave Hulk [Hogan] off because he drew a ton of money, a different time frame, but it was sold out every night."

WWE SummerSlam 2022 Tryouts Reportedly A "Disaster"

The recent WWE SummerSlam tryouts which the company used to scout new talent have been described as a "disaster" given the number of injurie [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 30, 2022 07:22AM

