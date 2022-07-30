Final Announced Card For Tonight's WWE SummerSlam 2022

WWE SummerSlam 2022 takes place tonight at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, marking the first SummerSlam to not be held during the month of August.

This will also be the first WWE PPV event following the retirement of Vince McMahon, who had served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company since 1982.

Check out the final card below:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Singles Match

Happy Corbin vs. Pat McAfee

WWE United States Championship Match

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory

Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match (Jeff Jarrett as the special guest referee)

The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Singles Match

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

No DQ match

The Mysterios vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest