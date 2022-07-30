First Match Announced For AEW Battle of The Belts III

The first match for the AEW Battle of The Belts III special has been announced.

It was revealed during Friday’s Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Rampage that ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli will defend the title against Konosuke Takeshita at Battle of The Belts III.

Battle of The Belts III will tape on Friday, August 5 from the Van Del Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The show will then air the following night, Saturday, August 6 at 8pm ET on TNT.

