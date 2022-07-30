WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
First Match Announced For AEW Battle of The Belts III

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 30, 2022

First Match Announced For AEW Battle of The Belts III

The first match for the AEW Battle of The Belts III special has been announced.

It was revealed during Friday’s Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Rampage that ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli will defend the title against Konosuke Takeshita at Battle of The Belts III.

Battle of The Belts III will tape on Friday, August 5 from the Van Del Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The show will then air the following night, Saturday, August 6 at 8pm ET on TNT.

Tags: #aew #battle of the belts #roh

