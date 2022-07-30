AEW Announces A First-Ever Match For Next Week's Dynamite On TBS

AEW has announced several matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite, including the first-ever Dumpster Match for the promotion. Check out the updated lineup for next Wednesday's on TBS below:
- Dumpster Match: The Acclaimed vs. The Gunn Club
- Chris Jericho vs. Wheeler Yuta
Chris Jericho’s AEW Interim World Championship shot is on the line.
- ThunderStorm vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter
- Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy
- Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal
- Powerhouse Hobbs vs. TBD
- The Undisputed Elite returns
#AEWDynamite LIVE Wed 8/7c on TBS— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2022
-Jericho v Yuta: Winner faces MOX for Interim World Title @ #QuakeByTheLake
-Dumpster match Gunn Club v Acclaimed
-Powerhouse Hobbs in action
-Cassidy v Lethal
-Undisputed Elite return
-ThunderStorm v Baker/Hayter
-Matt Hardy v Christian Cage pic.twitter.com/ThOcReSOiY
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com