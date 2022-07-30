AEW Announces A First-Ever Match For Next Week's Dynamite On TBS

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 30, 2022

AEW has announced several matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite, including the first-ever Dumpster Match for the promotion. Check out the updated lineup for next Wednesday's on TBS below:

- Dumpster Match: The Acclaimed vs. The Gunn Club

- Chris Jericho vs. Wheeler Yuta

Chris Jericho’s AEW Interim World Championship shot is on the line.

- ThunderStorm vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter

- Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy

- Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal

- Powerhouse Hobbs vs. TBD

- The Undisputed Elite returns