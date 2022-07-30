WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

AEW Announces A First-Ever Match For Next Week's Dynamite On TBS

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 30, 2022

AEW Announces A First-Ever Match For Next Week's Dynamite On TBS

AEW has announced several matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite, including the first-ever Dumpster Match for the promotion. Check out the updated lineup for next Wednesday's on TBS below:

-  Dumpster Match: The Acclaimed vs. The Gunn Club

- Chris Jericho vs. Wheeler Yuta
Chris Jericho’s AEW Interim World Championship shot is on the line.

- ThunderStorm vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter

- Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy

- Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal

- Powerhouse Hobbs vs. TBD

- The Undisputed Elite returns


Tags: #aew #dynamite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77672/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer