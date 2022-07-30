WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WATCH: The Rock Appears Via Video At Roast Of Ric Flair

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 30, 2022

The Roast of Ric Flair aired on Friday and included an appearance by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson via video message.

The Rock told some stories about meeting Flair several times when he was young and he always had the feeling that Ric made him feel special. The Rock also thanked Flair for supporting himself and his family and being one of the first people to pass along condolences after the passing of his father, Rocky Johnson, and appearing for The Rock’s Grandmother’s promotion in Hawaii as NWA champion.


