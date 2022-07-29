WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Eric Bischoff: "I Haven't Seen A Good Promo In AEW That Creates Emotion Or Advances A Story."

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 29, 2022

Eric Bischoff: "I Haven't Seen A Good Promo In AEW That Creates Emotion Or Advances A Story."

During the latest episode of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff had some harsh words when it came to his views on promos in AEW.

“I f**king cannot stand watching 80% of the interviews that I’m forced to sit through if I want to sit and watch the show. AEW is no different. In fact, I’ve seen some horrible, horrible s**t on AEW. So the idea that they have the freedom and the talents involved like that’s somehow gonna guarantee or ensure quality, well, that s**t went out the window a long time ago because I’ve seen promos on AEW that I would never allow on a television show, ever. I haven’t seen a good promo in AEW that creates emotion or advances a story. It’s just words. There’s no connection to the character or the audience, and just a waste of time. So God, please, give me somebody that’s figured out a way to shoot promos that matter or just don’t shoot ones that don’t; I’ll take that.”

Bischoff continued.

“[I’ve seen good promos in AEW] but I’ve seen some horses**t. If you don’t recognize horses**t and you just keep stepping in it because you don’t want to admit that it’s horses**t, you’re walking around dragging that horses**t everywhere you go.”

Eric Bischoff Goes In Depth On What Vince McMahon's Creative Process Is Like, Future Of WWE Creative

During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about what he believes the WWE creative process will look like without Vince McMa [...]

— Guy Incognito Jul 26, 2022 07:28AM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #eric bischoff

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77667/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer