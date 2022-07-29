Eric Bischoff: "I Haven't Seen A Good Promo In AEW That Creates Emotion Or Advances A Story."

During the latest episode of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff had some harsh words when it came to his views on promos in AEW.
“I f**king cannot stand watching 80% of the interviews that I’m forced to sit through if I want to sit and watch the show. AEW is no different. In fact, I’ve seen some horrible, horrible s**t on AEW. So the idea that they have the freedom and the talents involved like that’s somehow gonna guarantee or ensure quality, well, that s**t went out the window a long time ago because I’ve seen promos on AEW that I would never allow on a television show, ever. I haven’t seen a good promo in AEW that creates emotion or advances a story. It’s just words. There’s no connection to the character or the audience, and just a waste of time. So God, please, give me somebody that’s figured out a way to shoot promos that matter or just don’t shoot ones that don’t; I’ll take that.”
Bischoff continued.
“[I’ve seen good promos in AEW] but I’ve seen some horses**t. If you don’t recognize horses**t and you just keep stepping in it because you don’t want to admit that it’s horses**t, you’re walking around dragging that horses**t everywhere you go.”
