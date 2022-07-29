Bobby Lashley Praises Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H

Bobby Lashley was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about Vince McMahon and his relationship with him.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Vince. Vince created something that is unheard of. I told him when I heard the news, it’s amazing how many people he’s taken care of. He put my kids through school, he put a roof over my head, and he did it for so many other people. There’s thousands of people that can say that. He’s a pioneer of the business, he created an empire. The reason why I’m standing here today is because of him, so of course, I have all the respect for Vince and I hope that things get worked out however they may. I hope that I can always be able to contact him and get some advice with things moving forward.”

