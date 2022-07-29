WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Preview For Tonight's WWE SummerSlam Go-Home Episode of SmackDown On FOX

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 29, 2022

Preview For Tonight's WWE SummerSlam Go-Home Episode of SmackDown On FOX

Tonight WWE presents the SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

Brock Lesnar is advertised for tonight’s show, but Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not currently advertised. WWE has yet to announce any segment for Lesnar.

During last week's SmackDown, Maxxine Dupri mentioned that the Maximum Male Models would be revealing their 2022 SummerSlam Beachwear Collection on tonight’s show, but that segment is not currently advertised, although it could still air.

The arena originally listed RAW Superstars Riddle and Omos in a singles match, but that was recently changed to AJ Styles vs. Theory, likely due to Riddle’s storyline injury.

WWE has announced the following for tonight's broadcast:

- Maxxine Dupri and the Maximum Male Models reveal their 2022 SummerSlam Beachwear Collection

- The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders

- Lacey Evans vs. Aliyah

- Irish Donnybrook Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus to determine the #1 contender to the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Clash at The Castle

- Brock Lesnar is advertised by the WWE Events website and the arena


Tags: #wwe #summerslam #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77663/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer