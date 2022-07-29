Preview For Tonight's WWE SummerSlam Go-Home Episode of SmackDown On FOX

Tonight WWE presents the SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

Brock Lesnar is advertised for tonight’s show, but Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not currently advertised. WWE has yet to announce any segment for Lesnar.

During last week's SmackDown, Maxxine Dupri mentioned that the Maximum Male Models would be revealing their 2022 SummerSlam Beachwear Collection on tonight’s show, but that segment is not currently advertised, although it could still air.

The arena originally listed RAW Superstars Riddle and Omos in a singles match, but that was recently changed to AJ Styles vs. Theory, likely due to Riddle’s storyline injury.

WWE has announced the following for tonight's broadcast:

- Maxxine Dupri and the Maximum Male Models reveal their 2022 SummerSlam Beachwear Collection

- The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders

- Lacey Evans vs. Aliyah

- Irish Donnybrook Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus to determine the #1 contender to the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Clash at The Castle

- Brock Lesnar is advertised by the WWE Events website and the arena