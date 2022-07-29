WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Linda McMahon Listed For Proposed Cabinet Position If Donald Trump Is Re-Elected President

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 29, 2022

Linda McMahon Listed For Proposed Cabinet Position If Donald Trump Is Re-Elected President

Axios has looked at Peter Navarro’s book in which he looks at Donald Trump’s Presidential cabinet if he is re-elected in 2024.

One interesting name is Linda McMahon who was listed as the proposed Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. McMahon previously served as the 25th administrator of the Small Business Administration from 2017 to 2019.

Read more WWE news:

Freddie Prinze Jr. Believes Vince McMahon Will Return To WWE

During the most recent episode of Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed Vince Mc [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 27, 2022 03:14PM


Tags: #wwe #donald trump #linda mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77659/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer