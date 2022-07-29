Linda McMahon Listed For Proposed Cabinet Position If Donald Trump Is Re-Elected President

Axios has looked at Peter Navarro’s book in which he looks at Donald Trump’s Presidential cabinet if he is re-elected in 2024.
One interesting name is Linda McMahon who was listed as the proposed Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. McMahon previously served as the 25th administrator of the Small Business Administration from 2017 to 2019.
