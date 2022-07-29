WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Dax Harwood Reportedly Working Through An Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 29, 2022

Dax Harwood is suffering from a torn labrum injury.

Harwood sustained the injury during his match at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported, "Harwood is the latest AEW wrestler working with a torn labrum.”

Following the recent Death Before Dishonor PPV, Meltzer noted that Harwood also had "a swollen eye, a stiff neck, and his shoulder was worse."

Tags: #aew #dax harwood

