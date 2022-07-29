AEW Star Dax Harwood Reportedly Working Through An Injury

Dax Harwood is suffering from a torn labrum injury.
Harwood sustained the injury during his match at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported, "Harwood is the latest AEW wrestler working with a torn labrum.”
Following the recent Death Before Dishonor PPV, Meltzer noted that Harwood also had "a swollen eye, a stiff neck, and his shoulder was worse."
