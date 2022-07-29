ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022 Pay-Per-View Buyrate Estimate Revealed

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has the following to say regarding the pay-per-view buyrate for ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022:

"It looks to have done about 36,100 buys, consisting of 27,000 digital and 9,100 from television. The first show did about 15,500 and 3,700 respectively, so numbers were nearly double streaming and cable buys were up 132 percent (well over double) and satellite buys were up 178 percent (nearly triple). It was more heavily promoted on AEW television, and was also on a Saturday night with no major wrestling competition. An interesting note is that this drew far more among the AEW PPV buyers. Of the fans who purchased the April show, 38.5 percent (about 7,400) purchased the prior AEW PPV, Revolution. Keep in mind Revolution did just over 170,000 buys in total. For this show, 67.4 percent of the buyers (estimated at 24,300) had purchased Forbidden Door and 68.2 percent (24,600) had purchased Double or Nothing.

The show also drew 3,100 total and 2,900 paid to the Paul Tsongas Center. It was the fourth largest crowd in history for the ROH brand, trailing the 2019 Madison Square Garden sellout with New Japan, a show in New Orleans headlined by Kenny Omega vs. Cody Rhodes, and a show in Lakeland, FL, headlined by The Young Bucks vs. Hardys in a ladder match. All three of those shows were held on WrestleMania weekend."