Official List Of Guests For Ric Flair Roast Released

A final list of the guests for the Roast of Ric Flair this weekend have been officially released.
RIC FLAIR ROAST GUEST LIST
Roastmaster / Host
* Sportscaster Brad Nessler
WWE Hall Of Famers & Wrestling Legends
* Bully Ray
* Eric Bischoff
* Diamond Dallas Page
* Torrie Wilson
* Nasty Boy Brian Knobbs
* Vickie Guerrero
* Veteran referee David Manning
Other Athletes & Legendary Sports Figures
* Legendary cyclist Lance Armstrong
* UFC / MMA legend Chael Sonnen
* NBA Hall of Fame legend Jerry West
* NFL Hall of Fame legend Eddie George
* NHL Legend Tie Domi
Comedians & Actors
* Chevy Chase
* Shuli Egar
* John Mosee
* Casio Kid
* Tyler Morrison
* Earl Skakel
* Dan St. Germain of Wrestle Roast
Others
* Ric Flair's Wife
* Surprise guests will also appear
