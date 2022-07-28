WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Official List Of Guests For Ric Flair Roast Released

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 28, 2022

A final list of the guests for the Roast of Ric Flair this weekend have been officially released.

RIC FLAIR ROAST GUEST LIST

Roastmaster / Host

* Sportscaster Brad Nessler

WWE Hall Of Famers & Wrestling Legends

* Bully Ray
* Eric Bischoff
* Diamond Dallas Page
* Torrie Wilson
* Nasty Boy Brian Knobbs
* Vickie Guerrero
* Veteran referee David Manning

Other Athletes & Legendary Sports Figures

* Legendary cyclist Lance Armstrong
* UFC / MMA legend Chael Sonnen
* NBA Hall of Fame legend Jerry West
* NFL Hall of Fame legend Eddie George
* NHL Legend Tie Domi

Comedians & Actors

* Chevy Chase
* Shuli Egar
* John Mosee
* Casio Kid
* Tyler Morrison
* Earl Skakel
* Dan St. Germain of Wrestle Roast

Others

* Ric Flair's Wife
* Surprise guests will also appear

Source: rajah.com
Tags: #ric flair

