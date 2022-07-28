WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Alexa Bliss Says She Is "Boring" Off Television

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 28, 2022

Alexa Bliss Says She Is "Boring" Off Television

During an interview with Alistair McGeorge of the UK Metro, Alexa admitted that her current gimmick is just an extension of herself, but she doesn’t like playing herself on TV. Here is what she said:

"Everything I do in the ring is a creative escape for me, because this is the first time I’ve actually been myself on TV, but before in the last eight years I’ve never been me. They always say “Be yourself but turned up”, but for me in life – I like me. For TV, I’m not entertaining, I know that! I’m boring! I sit on the couch and watch Netflix, that’s not something you can sell on TV, that’s not gonna be fun in matches. So I’m trying to find what that is and what that escape is."

Read more WWE news:

Road Dogg Comments On Dolph Ziggler Being His Own Worst Enemy

During his "Oh You Didn't Know" podcast on AdFreeShows.com, WWE Hall Of Famer Road Dogg discussed Dolph Ziggler being his own worst enemy: [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 28, 2022 02:54PM

 


Tags: #wwe #alexa bliss

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77650/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer