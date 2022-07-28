Alexa Bliss Says She Is "Boring" Off Television

During an interview with Alistair McGeorge of the UK Metro, Alexa admitted that her current gimmick is just an extension of herself, but she doesn’t like playing herself on TV. Here is what she said:

"Everything I do in the ring is a creative escape for me, because this is the first time I’ve actually been myself on TV, but before in the last eight years I’ve never been me. They always say “Be yourself but turned up”, but for me in life – I like me. For TV, I’m not entertaining, I know that! I’m boring! I sit on the couch and watch Netflix, that’s not something you can sell on TV, that’s not gonna be fun in matches. So I’m trying to find what that is and what that escape is."