Killer Kelly On Signing An IMPACT Wrestling Contract

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 28, 2022

During her recent appearance on the Battleground podcast, IMPACT Wrestling star Killer Kelly explained why she decided to sign with the promotion. Check out the highlights below:

On signing with IMPACT Wrestling:

“Absolutely no brainer. It’s what I wanted. I was famished for wrestling. I had a little bit of taste of the taste before and it just made me want more and more, and the fact that I was back in Portugal, not able to wrestle, and I basically haven’t since my last IMPACT appearance. I only had like a couple of matches.”

On talent she'd like to wrestle:

“I have to go in order, Jordynne Grace and then everybody. But the majority of the Knockouts roster, I haven’t faced yet. I’ve only been a couple of things with Jordynne on the indies but it was always like Fatal 4-Ways, tags, it was a tag when I debuted for The Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament. So I haven’t had her one-on-one and I really want to do that and all the others that I never had a chance to step in the ring with. I’m really looking forward to it. I want all the belts. The first one that I won was the wXw Women’s Championship. I was the first ever champion and then since then, nothing. Nothing at all. Like it’s terrible. Not good at all. So IMPACT, I’m gonna have to pursue all the titles.”


Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #impactonaxstv #killer kelly

