Kevin Nash Feels The AEW Product Is "Dated", Feels Like WCW Thunder

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 28, 2022

During the most recent Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash commented on AEW and why he feels it is "dated" in terms of production. He also said he would rather watch WWE over AEW.

On the AEW product: 

“It just seems…dated? It has a very ‘WCW Thunder’ feel when I watch it.”

On rather watching WWE than AEW:

“It’s almost like a no-borders, ‘Doctors Without Borders’ type of situation over there, and it’s hard for me to figure out who the belts go to, but I don’t watch wrestling that often, and if I’m going to watch a product, just visually … the crystal-clear production, and costuming, and everything else that the WWE gives me, I feel like it’s Cirque du Soleil instead of f*cking, you know, Ringling Brothers.”

Tags: #aew #kevin nash #wcw

