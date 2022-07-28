WWE Launches Official SummerSlam Bitmoji Digital T-Shirt On Snapchat

WWE issued the following:

Celebrate SummerSlam with Official SummerSlam Bitmoji Digital T-Shirt on Snapchat

WWE is partnering with Snapchat to create an official SummerSlam Bitmoji digital t-shirt.

Fans will be able to express their excitement for the live event by adorning their Bitmoji avatar in a custom SummerSlam t-shirt.

This exclusive digital Bitmoji t-shirt can be accessed via Snapcode or from WWE channels on Snapchat’s Discover (including WWE Experience and WWE Supercut). Once a fan saves the t-shirt on their Bitmoji, they will see it across a number of digital experiences on Snapchat and beyond.

Bitmoji has recently partnered with leading fashion brands including Converse and Nike, and now for the first time, Bitmoji users can further express themselves and what they care about through their digital outfit for WWE’s upcoming SummerSlam event.

Don’t miss all the action from The Biggest Event of the Summer, streaming live this Saturday, July 30, at 8 ET/5PT on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.