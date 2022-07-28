WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Launches Official SummerSlam Bitmoji Digital T-Shirt On Snapchat

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 28, 2022

WWE issued the following:

WWE is partnering with Snapchat to create an official SummerSlam Bitmoji digital t-shirt.

Fans will be able to express their excitement for the live event by adorning their Bitmoji avatar in a custom SummerSlam t-shirt.

This exclusive digital Bitmoji t-shirt can be accessed via Snapcode or from WWE channels on Snapchat’s Discover (including WWE Experience and WWE Supercut). Once a fan saves the t-shirt on their Bitmoji, they will see it across a number of digital experiences on Snapchat and beyond.

Bitmoji has recently partnered with leading fashion brands including Converse and Nike, and now for the first time, Bitmoji users can further express themselves and what they care about through their digital outfit for WWE’s upcoming SummerSlam event.

Don’t miss all the action from The Biggest Event of the Summer, streaming live this Saturday, July 30, at 8 ET/5PT on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.


