Titus O'Neil On WWE Return: "It Will Happen."

Titus O'Neil was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he was asked to provide a timetable on his return.

“I won’t put a time table out there because you know in this business all things can always change. But yeah, I definitely have made it my model to take every situation throughout my career and maximize it— whether it’s in tag team competition or singles competition—right now my role is Global Ambassador, which won’t change if I’m in the ring or not. I embrace competition in all ways and shapes and forms. I also want to return in the right way. Whenever we decide that that’s gonna be the case, then that’s when it will happen. But it will happen.“