Titus O'Neil On WWE Return: "It Will Happen."

Titus O'Neil was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he was asked to provide a timetable on his return.
“I won’t put a time table out there because you know in this business all things can always change. But yeah, I definitely have made it my model to take every situation throughout my career and maximize it— whether it’s in tag team competition or singles competition—right now my role is Global Ambassador, which won’t change if I’m in the ring or not. I embrace competition in all ways and shapes and forms. I also want to return in the right way. Whenever we decide that that’s gonna be the case, then that’s when it will happen. But it will happen.“
⚡ Update On Titus O’Neil WWE Roster Status
Titus O’Neil last wrestled on the November 9, 2020, edition of WWE RAW, before transitioning into an ambassador role for the company. [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 26, 2022 02:38PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com