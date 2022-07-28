Riddle Recalls Accidentally Kicking A Flip Flop Into An Old Woman's Face And Breaking Her Glasses

Riddle was recently a guest on Outkick 360, where he recalled a moment where he accidentally hit a fan with one of his flip flops during his entrance.

“One time, this was back when I was still in NXT. We were doing a house show, so the guard rails are a little closer to the ring. I kicked off the flops, and usually they go over the top rope and float down, but for some reason, the left foot flew off sooner and it kind of darted out the bottom rope and middle rope, in between them. There was an elderly woman sitting front row and it cracked her right in the face and broke her glasses. I felt so bad because she couldn’t see the match and I broke her glasses. Usually security, they take my flip-flops from the fans. I get them back because they are hard to come by. This ain’t a John Cena sweatband, they’re premium flops. The flop cracked an elderly lady, broke her glasses. She was a good sport about it and I let her keep the flip-flops. ‘Do you want to keep them? I’m so sorry.’ She kept them, I brought the action to the outside, gave the guys some hits in front of her, get her into the action. I felt bad. That’s the worst one I’ve seen in person.”