Bianca Belair Wants Female Celebrities To Join WWE In The Same Way Logan Paul Has

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 27, 2022

Bianca Belair was recently a guest on Z100, where she shared her opinion that female celebrities should be more frequently appearing in WWE.

“I haven’t been approached yet, but I would be very open to that. We were just talking about how there’s been a lot of male crossover into WWE on the male side, and when are we going to have a female? Who’s going to be that female that’s going to crossover into WWE and really show up and show out?”

On names she'd like to see cross over:

“Cardi B, Nicki [Minaj], Meg[an Thee Stallion], whoever wants to come out, I am a huge fan of them. They can come and get in the ring; we can tag team. They can come and perform, bring me out, let me come out to their music, my entrance music. Let’s collab. Let’s make something happen!”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
