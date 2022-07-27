AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen Live Results – July 28, 2022 

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite and this week it’s the annual charity show, Fight for the Fallen. This year, AEW are partnering with Oceana and this week, they’re coming from Worcester, MA with some big title matches. We’ll see a rematch as AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa takes on Miyu Yamashita from TJPW who has a recent win over Rosa. Also, Rush will put his 10-match winning streak on the line for a chance at the AEW World Championship against Interim Champion, Jon Moxley. There’s much more in store too but let’s waste no more time and get straight to the wrestling. The commentary team to begin are Excalibur, Taz & JR.

These are live results, please check the website after the show for the full recap including all segments and videos from the show.

Jon Moxley vs RUSH w/ Jose the Assistant for the Interim AEW World Championship

We’re starting off with a title match but it’s the one I thought would close the show! Rush makes his entrance with Jose and then Moxley heads through the crowd as Regal joins commentary. The challenger jumps the champ before the bell but the referee calls for it even though this match is starting on the outside. They soon head back to the ring and Rush stomps down Moxley and takes his shirts off before hitting splashes in the corners and then locks in a choke and seems to bite into the head of Moxley. The champion rolls away and is bleeding already and El Toro Blanco continues to attack outside, even tasting Mox’s blood at one point. Rush breaks the count of the ref and then tries to use a chair on Moxley’s leg whilst Jose distracts the ref. Moxley escapes to hit a Tope Suicida and come right back into the match, much to the crowd’s excitement. The champion hits a Snap Suplex on the floor and then breaks the count himself. He returns to Rush and uses headbutts and the ring steps to get the advantage. They head back to the ring and Mox attacks Rush in the corner before they begin to exchange chops in the middle of the ring but Rush gets a two count from a Powerslam. The challenger chokes Mox on the bottom rope and then they head outside once again where he chokes Moxley with the camera cables to send us to break. Regal corrects me and everyone by saying that the chops are actually palm strikes to the sternum as Rush takes Moxley back into the ring and lays some of those in. He gets too cocky though and Moxley grabs a choke but Rush fights out and lays in a big elbow to drop the champ again. Moxley manages to avoid a Rush attack on the outside and the challenger meets the ring steps. Rush beats the count at nine and Mox attacks him in the ring when he returns.

We return and Moxley powers Rush over with a Superplex but he can’t get to a cover so they exchange strikes once more in the middle. They go back and for the but Moxley looks to have an advantage until Rush catches him with the German Suplex. Moxley pops up with one of his own and then he lands the King Kong Lariat. Rush uses the momentum of his opponent to reply with a German but can't’ make the cover quicky enough. He tries a Crossface and then Moxley escapes and stomps his head into the mat but Rush isn’t done and sends Moxley into the turnbuckles with a Belly-to-Belly Suplex. Rush tries for his own Superplex and Mox escapes with a bite. Jose distracts the ref and Andrade rushes out to push Moxley off the top rope. Lucha Bros come out to chase him and Jose off but Moxley almost wins with a roll up back in the ring. He hits a Lariat but Rush gets him with a Straight Jacket Piledriver but Moxley kicks out. Rush goes for the dropkick in the corner but Moxley escapes and then locks in a Sleeper. Rush escapes with a back headbutt but Moxley catches him with the Death Rider. Rush kicks out but he’s immediately locked into a Bulldog choke to get the submission victory. Great match to open.

After the match, Chris Jericho’s music hits and out he comes with Angelo, Sammy, Tay and Anna Jay. Angelo cuts the music off and asks the AEW Galaxy to appreciate them. Jericho praises Moxley on the match and the win but the Jericho Appreciation Roll is on a bigger roll than Moxley. Jericho explains how all of the JAS who fight tonight will win then turns to Anna. Anna says she took an opportunity last week and says she’s the sexiest and toughest and threatens to choke everyone out. Jericho resumes and talks about his match with Eddie last week and the crowd chant Eddie’s name so Jericho says he beat Eddie and he’ll beat Moxley too. He demands his rematch from two and a half years ago in two weeks at Quake by the lake.

Moxley says he hates Jericho and Sports Entertainment and he used to look up to Jericho. In his own way, he is the GOAT but everything he’s doing is pathetic. He says if Jericho has the balls, he can step in the ring with Mox but he demands Jericho leave the JAS at home and he wants the Lionheart Chris Jericho.