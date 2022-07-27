Brian Cage Says Team Taz Wasn't Pushed, Doesn't Understand Why Keith Lee Is Praised For Things He's Criticized For

Brian Cage recently partook in a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, where he spoke about Team Taz and how they were handled during his time in the faction in AEW.

"Yes, for the most part [I did enjoy Team Taz]. I didn’t like how — I never felt like we really got pushed. I mean look at it too and it was awesome getting to work with Sting, stuff like that but like, you look at that whole program and I hated how we outnumbered them and outsized them tremendously but we were always running from them. I’m like, well it’s me — me and [Powerhouse] Hobbs shouldn’t be running from them in general but then we also had [Ricky Starks], HOOK and Taz. Why are we always running from them? So I didn’t feel like we had any — now they’re actually being used. It’s really just Hobbs and Starks now, now they’re actually being used… and I feel like they’ll get pushed and used probably better now than they did when it was actually more of a faction so, that was my only real big complaint about it was I felt like we were just kind of thrown around, never really did as much… almost made us look so cowardly that we never really did much and any big programs or matches we had, we always lost everything too so it was just kind of we didn‘t go anywhere with it."