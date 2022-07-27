Tony Chimel Told Mike Chioda "I Never Thought I'd Be Running The Indies At This Age Of My Career"

Mike Chioda was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his brief appearances in All Elite Wrestling following his release from WWE.
“Cody was trying to get me in it at one point a couple of years [ago], and they brought me down two or three times. Cody was really high on bringing me in to train referees and do some matches … I said, ‘Hey, I can do TVs and pay-per-views, I don’t want to do part-time,’ and they called me back for the Owen match, and the tournament and stuff like that. I appreciate it very much, and they’re still thinking about me.”
On talking to Tony Chimel at Double or Nothing:
“Tony Chimel is down there too. We were in Vegas the night before [Double or Nothing], and Chimel is like sitting there going, ‘Jesus, I never thought I’d be running the indies at this day and age of my career.’ I said, ‘Yeah, f*cking me too, Chimel … He’s still a little butt hurt, I think, just that they didn’t let him go out on our own terms.”
