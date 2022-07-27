Tony Chimel Told Mike Chioda "I Never Thought I'd Be Running The Indies At This Age Of My Career"

Mike Chioda was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his brief appearances in All Elite Wrestling following his release from WWE.

“Cody was trying to get me in it at one point a couple of years [ago], and they brought me down two or three times. Cody was really high on bringing me in to train referees and do some matches … I said, ‘Hey, I can do TVs and pay-per-views, I don’t want to do part-time,’ and they called me back for the Owen match, and the tournament and stuff like that. I appreciate it very much, and they’re still thinking about me.”

