WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Tony Chimel Told Mike Chioda "I Never Thought I'd Be Running The Indies At This Age Of My Career"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 27, 2022

Tony Chimel Told Mike Chioda "I Never Thought I'd Be Running The Indies At This Age Of My Career"

Mike Chioda was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his brief appearances in All Elite Wrestling following his release from WWE.

“Cody was trying to get me in it at one point a couple of years [ago], and they brought me down two or three times. Cody was really high on bringing me in to train referees and do some matches … I said, ‘Hey, I can do TVs and pay-per-views, I don’t want to do part-time,’ and they called me back for the Owen match, and the tournament and stuff like that. I appreciate it very much, and they’re still thinking about me.”

On talking to Tony Chimel at Double or Nothing:

“Tony Chimel is down there too. We were in Vegas the night before [Double or Nothing], and Chimel is like sitting there going, ‘Jesus, I never thought I’d be running the indies at this day and age of my career.’ I said, ‘Yeah, f*cking me too, Chimel … He’s still a little butt hurt, I think, just that they didn’t let him go out on our own terms.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #tony chimel #mike chioda #wwe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77637/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer