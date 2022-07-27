Big E Reveals He Has Had Zero Medical Expenses Following Injury Thanks To WWE Footing The Bill

Big E was recently a guest on The MMA Hour, where he spoke about how WWE has been treating him following his devastating injury that took place earlier this year.

"Yeah, I'm still getting paid, I have no complaints with the way they have taken care of me. I've been paid very regularly. My money hasn't gone down at all. They've also helped me they sent me like a bone stimulator as well to help accelerate the growth of the bone. Medical has been there, they've done a great job. There's been no expense either with my medical stuff. So yes, I've been taken care of for sure."

Big E continued.