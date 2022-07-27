WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big E Reveals He Has Had Zero Medical Expenses Following Injury Thanks To WWE Footing The Bill

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 27, 2022

Big E was recently a guest on The MMA Hour, where he spoke about how WWE has been treating him following his devastating injury that took place earlier this year.

"Yeah, I'm still getting paid, I have no complaints with the way they have taken care of me. I've been paid very regularly. My money hasn't gone down at all. They've also helped me they sent me like a bone stimulator as well to help accelerate the growth of the bone. Medical has been there, they've done a great job. There's been no expense either with my medical stuff. So yes, I've been taken care of for sure."

Big E continued.

"I think it has to make sense I'd have to be able to carve out a role that I think is that makes sense for me. So yeah, just because I'm not wrestling anymore, if that is indeed the case, that doesn't mean that I can't find a way to still be involved."

Source: Fightful.com
