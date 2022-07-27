WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Bryan Danielson On AEW Locker Room: "I Come In And Everybody Is On Their Phone, I'm Going To Yell At Them."

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 27, 2022

Bryan Danielson On AEW Locker Room: "I Come In And Everybody Is On Their Phone, I'm Going To Yell At Them."

Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement, where he spoke about "bullying" giants backstage.

“He [Paul Wight] initially tries to bully me, and I stand up for myself. I do bully other people. Sometimes giants. Only occasionally giants. I come in hot. When I come into the locker room, I come in hot. I’m not coming in there to be soft on these guys. I come in and everybody is on their phone, I’m going to yell at them. Sometimes, I’ll be on the training table and Paul will come up and grab me in some sort of way and I’ll immediately, as fast as I can, try to armbar him. That does happen. Not that he’s a giant, but I am constantly trying to takedown Jake Hager. He’s got a (amateur wrestling and MMA) background. It’s not like I’m trying to single leg Brandon Cutler all the time. I don’t know anything about his single leg defense, but it’s not like I see him, he’s walking down the hall, and I’m going to double leg this guy. That’s not my deal. I’m going for the big guys.”

Source: 411Mania.com
Tags: #aew #bryan danielson

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77634/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer