Bryan Danielson On AEW Locker Room: "I Come In And Everybody Is On Their Phone, I'm Going To Yell At Them."

Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement, where he spoke about "bullying" giants backstage.

“He [Paul Wight] initially tries to bully me, and I stand up for myself. I do bully other people. Sometimes giants. Only occasionally giants. I come in hot. When I come into the locker room, I come in hot. I’m not coming in there to be soft on these guys. I come in and everybody is on their phone, I’m going to yell at them. Sometimes, I’ll be on the training table and Paul will come up and grab me in some sort of way and I’ll immediately, as fast as I can, try to armbar him. That does happen. Not that he’s a giant, but I am constantly trying to takedown Jake Hager. He’s got a (amateur wrestling and MMA) background. It’s not like I’m trying to single leg Brandon Cutler all the time. I don’t know anything about his single leg defense, but it’s not like I see him, he’s walking down the hall, and I’m going to double leg this guy. That’s not my deal. I’m going for the big guys.”