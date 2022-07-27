WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 27, 2022

Britt Baker Wants To See Paige In AEW, "I Used To Play Her Entrance Music In My Car"

Britt Baker was recently interviewed by Riju Dasgupta for Sportskeeda, where she spoke about the possibility of Paige coming to AEW following her departure from WWE.

“I think AEW could be the right place for anybody, really. We have such a good platform, we have such good coaches, we have the best fans in the world. I’m a huge fan of Paige. I love her. I love her mom. I’ve wrestled her mom before actually. But she’s such an inspirational female. That girl has gone through it all and she’s still, pardon my swearing, but she’s such a bad bitch and she has that everything roll off your back energy.”

On why she likes watching Paige wrestle:

“You can’t get to her. You know what I’m saying? She holds her head high and her in a wrestling ring again, if I’m not in the match, I want to be ringside watching it because she was one of my favorites to watch. Her energy. I mean she would come out and do the sideways skip up the ramp. It made me so excited. I used to play her entrance music in my car. So, I’m a big fan.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
