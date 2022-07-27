WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Tony Khan Says It's "Pretty Amusing" How WWE Fans Think That Company's Landscape Will Change

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 27, 2022

Tony Khan Says It's "Pretty Amusing" How WWE Fans Think That Company's Landscape Will Change

Tony Khan was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he was asked to give his thoughts on WWE's recent structural changes, which include Vince McMahon's retirement, Stephanie McMahon taking over as co-CEO with Nick Khan, Triple H resuming his duties & more.

"There are a lot of changes in pro wrestling. I think it's going to be really positive for the fans overall. I am a little amused that changes in the competition, people think it's going to magically change the landscape. Some of these accounts, Twitter can be a fun place to follow, but some of the narratives I've seen every day for the last week are really amusing to me. I've got people signed here for five years and people think that just because the CEO, Chairman, head of creative, those people changed in the competition, people I have five-year contracts with are going to magically switch teams? Good luck with that. Adam Cole is signed until 2027 now. I wouldn't expect to see him going anywhere anytime soon. Malakai Black has almost five years left on his deal. I wouldn't expect him going anywhere anytime soon. Just because these guys had some success under a previous administration somewhere else, they're not magically going to be going anywhere. Those are two people I like, just as examples of people who have worked under the previous administration. I'm very amused by that. That's a narrative I see so-called wrestling writers pushing every day. It's pretty amusing."

Vince Russo Believes You’re "Clueless" If You Think Vince McMahon Is Really Retired

During the latest Legion of RAW podcast on Sportskeeda.com, former WWE creative writer Vince Russo commented on Vince McMahon retiring from [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 26, 2022 04:21PM

 

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #tony khan #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77629/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer