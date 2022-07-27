Tony Khan Says It's "Pretty Amusing" How WWE Fans Think That Company's Landscape Will Change

Tony Khan was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he was asked to give his thoughts on WWE's recent structural changes, which include Vince McMahon's retirement, Stephanie McMahon taking over as co-CEO with Nick Khan, Triple H resuming his duties & more.

"There are a lot of changes in pro wrestling. I think it's going to be really positive for the fans overall. I am a little amused that changes in the competition, people think it's going to magically change the landscape. Some of these accounts, Twitter can be a fun place to follow, but some of the narratives I've seen every day for the last week are really amusing to me. I've got people signed here for five years and people think that just because the CEO, Chairman, head of creative, those people changed in the competition, people I have five-year contracts with are going to magically switch teams? Good luck with that. Adam Cole is signed until 2027 now. I wouldn't expect to see him going anywhere anytime soon. Malakai Black has almost five years left on his deal. I wouldn't expect him going anywhere anytime soon. Just because these guys had some success under a previous administration somewhere else, they're not magically going to be going anywhere. Those are two people I like, just as examples of people who have worked under the previous administration. I'm very amused by that. That's a narrative I see so-called wrestling writers pushing every day. It's pretty amusing."