CARD SUBJECT TO CHANGE: Rollins vs. Riddle REMOVED From SummerSlam 2022

WWE has announced that due to injuries sustained during WWE Monday Night RAW this week, Riddle is no longer able to compete at this year's SummerSlam.

The announcement was on The Bump, and then echoed onto Twitter.

You can see the tweet below, which has video from The Bump.

BREAKING: @WWERollins injured @SuperKingofBros with a vicious attack on #WWERaw that resulted in a brachial plexus injury (a stinger). Riddle is medically disqualified until full strength returns.



Due to this injury, Riddle vs. Rollins at #SummerSlam has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/JYauGAXuAN — WWE (@WWE) July 27, 2022

UPDATE: