WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

CARD SUBJECT TO CHANGE: Rollins vs. Riddle REMOVED From SummerSlam 2022

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 27, 2022

CARD SUBJECT TO CHANGE: Rollins vs. Riddle REMOVED From SummerSlam 2022

WWE has announced that due to injuries sustained during WWE Monday Night RAW this week, Riddle is no longer able to compete at this year's SummerSlam.

The announcement was on The Bump, and then echoed onto Twitter.

You can see the tweet below, which has video from The Bump.

UPDATE:

Update On WWE Cancelling Seth Rollins Vs Riddle At SummerSlam 2022

WWE announced earlier today that the match between Seth Rollins and Riddle for this Saturday’s SummerSlam premium live event in Nashvi [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 27, 2022 03:05PM


Tags: #wwe #riddle #seth rollins

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77627/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer