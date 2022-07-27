UFC President Dana White On Vince McMahon: "I Have Nothing But Respect"

UFC President Dana White had high praise for Vince McMahon who recently retired from WWE. During a press conference, White was asked about McMahon's retirement and also discussed Vince's appearance at UFC 276, and more. Check out the highlights below:

“They reached out to me and said that he wanted to come to the fight. I gave him much better seats than he gave me when I went to see Ronda. [laughs] That dude had me in the f**king, I’m not even s**tting you, Ronda says,’ You have to be at this event. I want you to be there.’ I said, ‘Ronda, I wouldn’t miss it for the world.’ She’s like alright, I’m gonna let them know you’re coming.’ Cool, cool. I show up, it’s in New Orleans. I fly down to f**king New Orleans. No going in the back and any of that s**t. They’re at the will call window for you. I go to the f**king will call window, and yeah, we don’t have tickets for you. I call some people, oh yeah, we found them, okay, we got your tickets. When I tell you, we were in the f**king rafters, people were coming up to me and going, ‘Why are you sitting in these seats?’ I said, ‘Well, this is where they sat me. So f**k ‘em, I’m gonna sit right here.’ Then I think it was Pat McAfee today says, ‘Well, no, you had to be in decent seats. You were on camera.’ The cameraman had to f**king crawl over about 75 people, kick somebody out of his f**king seat three rows ahead of me, just so he could get that shot. Yeah, they let me know what they thought of me at that event… When you run an event like we run, and you have people that you know that you know that are coming that you give a s**t about or respect, you make sure that they are f**king taken care of … so when you show up to an event like that — and this is what I do This is what I do for a living for the last f**king 23 years. Message received, you know what I mean?”