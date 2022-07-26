Vince McMahon Forfeit $2.7 Million In WWE Shares Earlier This Week

It is currently being reported that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has forfeited a small percentage of his shares in WWE following his exit from the company.

An SEC Filing was made by WWE on Tuesday announcing that McMahon has divested 38,519 shares of stock, with approximately $2.7 million.

The filing notes the following regarding the divesture:

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Consists of a portion of unvested stock units previously reported in Table I which were forfeited by Mr. McMahon in connection with his retirement from the Company effective July 22, 2022.

(2) Excludes 100 shares of Class A Common Stock owned individually by Mr. McMahon’s wife, Linda McMahon. Mr. McMahon disclaims beneficial ownership of those shares.

Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston posted on Twitter that the amount equates to 0.01% of McMahon’s WWE ownership, writing: